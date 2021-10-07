Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone attack on Abha airport

Four workers were injured and minor damage was reported as Arab coalition forces intercepted a Houthi drone aimed at Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia on Thursday morning.

The coalition said it destroyed the launch site of the explosive-laden drones that were fired at Abha by the Iran-backed Yemeni rebels, state media reported.

“The Houthis' attempt to target civilians at Abha airport constitutes a war crime,” said the coalition forces, who are backing the internationally recognised government of Yemen.

"We are taking measures to neutralise the threat sources used in the attempt to target Abha International Airport."

The drone strike was launched after Arab coalition warplanes intercepted two drones that were being prepared by the Houthis in Al Jawf, Yemen.

The Arab coalition on Wednesday destroyed three explosive boats at a site in Hodeidah, Yemen, “where Houthis were preparing to launch attacks".