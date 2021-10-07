Saudi Arabia introduces biometric smartphone app for visas

The Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, on Wednesday launched an application for self-registration of the biometrics of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims through smartphones.

Saudi Arabia is the first country in the world to allow registration of biometrics on smartphones for issuing electronic visas.

Pilgrims can now apply for Hajj and Umrah visas from their smartphones. They will be issued online without the need for people to visit visa centres to register their biometrics in their countries.

Read more Saudi Arabia’s tourism fund signs deals to develop project in Jeddah resort

The pilgrims’ biometrics matching process will take place on their arrival to Saudi Arabia, through land, sea and airports in the country, state media reported.

It will be carried out by the Saudi Company for Visa and Travel Solutions.