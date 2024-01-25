Houthis claim direct hit on US warship as vessels attacked in Red Sea

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen claimed to have fought off two US warships, scoring a “direct hit” on one of them while they were “protecting two American commercial ships” in the Red Sea on Thursday, the group’s spokesman said.

The US said it had intercepted missiles fired at two ships operated by Maersk, the shipping giant that handles about 15 per cent of containerised trade globally.

The company said both ships “reported seeing explosions close by” and the US Navy accompaniment also intercepted multiple projectiles, adding it was suspending Red Sea transits by vessels of the US subsidiary.

Maersk has periodically suspended operations in the Red Sea since November 19 when the Houthis hijacked a ship, the Galaxy Leader. A multinational naval coalition intervened to protect the shipping land, which carries about 12 per cent of maritime trade, leading the company to resume operations.

But they were suspended again in late December when one of their ships, the Maersk Hangzhou, was struck by a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis, also coming under attack by militia boats, three of which were sunk by US helicopters.

Both commercial vessels were operated by Maersk Line, Limited (MLL), its US subsidiary that carries cargo for the Department of Defense, Department of State, USAID and other US government agencies.

Both are enrolled in the Maritime Security Program (MSP) and Voluntary Intermodal Sealift Agreement (VISA) with the US government, which is why they were escorted through the strait by US Navy vessels, Maersk said.

The vessels and crew were unharmed and were being escorted back to the Gulf of Aden by the US Navy, Maersk said. Bab Al Mandeb is the outlet of the Red Sea, between Yemen on the Arabian Peninsula and Djibouti and Eritrea on the African coast.

“Following the escalation of risk, MLL is suspending transits in the region until further notice,” it said on Wednesday.

Seafarers remain in the firing line, and have signed agreements to receive double pay when entering the high-risk zones.