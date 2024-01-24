Kuwait emir appoints prime minister as deputy ruler during periods of absence

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad has appointed Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al Salem to take on the role of deputy emir during periods when he is absent from the country, according to a royal decree. He also directed Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah to step up as prime minister during these periods.

"The Emiri order appointing ... Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah, Prime Minister, as Deputy Emir stipulates that this procedure will continue until the crown prince is appointed," the Kuwait News Agency (Kuna) reported, citing the royal decree.

The deputy ruler role is usually filled by the Kuwaiti crown prince, who has not yet been appointed nor approved by parliament.

Read more Kuwait’s emir appoints Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al Salem as Prime Minister

Sheikh Mohammed was appointed as the new prime minister earlier this month and is in the process of drafting his government plan, which his cabinet is expected to present to parliament at its next session on February 6.

Sheikh Meshal, previously the crown prince, officially became ruler upon the death of the late emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad in December.

Constitutionally, Sheikh Meshal has up to a year upon becoming emir to nominate a crown prince.

Article 4 of Kuwait’s constitution stipulates that a crown prince’s nomination becomes official only if the parliament “swears fealty to him by a consenting majority of the members composing the National Assembly sitting in special session”.

Kuwait's new Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber at the oath-taking ceremony as the new emir of the country in Kuwait City on December 20. EPA

Should a nominated crown prince not secure the consent of the majority in the National Assembly, the constitution then requires Sheikh Meshal to nominate at least three descendants of Sheikh Mubarak Al Sabah, one of whom must be approved as the next heir apparent by a majority vote in parliament.

Observers believe Sheikh Meshal might take his time in appointing a crown prince, given the ageing line of succession in recent years. Sheikh Meshal was 80 years old when he was appointed as crown prince in 2020.

“Whether Kuwait witnesses its first generational shift in decades or not in terms of the choice of crown prince, the country will need to deliver on various fronts. The political calm of the past few months is the necessary platform for implementing urgently needed reforms,” Bader Alsaif, an assistant professor of history at Kuwait University told The National.