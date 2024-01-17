Kuwaiti PM forms new government with 13 ministers

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah has approved a new government under Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al Salem made up of 13 ministers.

The new government announcement on Wednesday includes two ministers from the outgoing government under former prime minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah.

The incoming cabinet includes only one female minister, Noura Al Mashaan, who was named in a dual role as Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs.

Abdullah Al Yahya, who was Kuwait’s ambassador to Argentina since 2018, was appointed Foreign Minister.

Dr Emad Al Ateeqi, who served as a member of Kuwait’s Supreme Petroleum Council, was named Oil Minister.

The new Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed, formerly served as foreign minister and deputy prime minister, but resigned from both roles in 2011, citing his commitment to anti-corruption, and has been out of politics for more than a decade.

Who is in Kuwait's new Cabinet?

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Acting Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahd Al Yousef

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Dr Emad Al Ateeqi

Minister of Information and Culture, Abdulrahman Al Mutairi

Minister of Health, Dr Ahmed Al Awadi

Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs, and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Feras Al Sabah

Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Anwar Al Mudhaf

Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Minister of State for Housing Affairs, Salem Al Hajraf

Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Minister of State for Communications Affairs, Dawoud Marafi

Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Adel Al Adwani

Minister of Trade and Industry, Abdullah Al Joaan

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Al Yahya

Minister of Justice and Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Faisal Al Ghareeb

Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs, Noura Al Mashaan