Kuwait’s Sheikh Meshal to take oath of office as next Emir

Sheikh Meshal is set to take the oath of office as Kuwait’s new Emir on Wednesday, days after the passing of his predecessor Sheikh Nawaf.

The new Emir is scheduled to be sworn before the parliament at 10am and is also expected to give a short speech to the assembly and the nation, as his predecessor three years ago.

Under Article 60 of Kuwait's constitution, the crown prince automatically becomes emir but assumes power only after taking an oath in parliament.

Who is Sheikh Meshal?

Sheikh Meshal, 83, has spent much of his career helping to build the Gulf Arab state's security and defence apparatus.

He was head of state security for 13 years after joining the Interior Ministry in the 1960 and deputy chief of the National Guard since 2004.

A graduate of England's Hendon Police College, Sheikh Meshal has been credited with helping to reform National Guard.

Sheikh Meshal attends a GCC summit in Riyadh in December 2021. AFP

After his graduation, he rose through the ranks at the Interior Ministry to become head of the General Investigations Unit with the rank of colonel in 1967 until 1980. The unit was transformed into Kuwait’s State Security during his tenure and he served as its first director.

In January 2004, he was appointed by Sheikh Jaber, Emir at the time, as Deputy Chief of the National Guard with the rank of minister. He held the position until he named as Crown Prince by Sheikh Nawaf in October 2020.

Next crown prince

Sheikh Meshal will take the oath at the same age as his predecessor three years ago. He has up to a year to nominate a crown prince, who must be approved by parliament.

Constitutionally, Kuwait's succession procedure is unique among Gulf and Arab states. Article 4 stipulates that a crown prince’s nomination only becomes official if the National Assembly “swears fealty to him by a consenting majority of the members composing the National Assembly sitting in special session”.

Kuwaiti MPs attend a parliamentary session in Kuwait City in February 2022. AFP

Should a nominated crown prince not secure the consent of the majority in the National Assembly, the constitution requires Sheikh Meshal to nominate at least three descendants of Sheikh Mubarak Al Sabah, one of whom must be approved as the next heir apparent by a majority vote in parliament.

While Sheikh Meshal’s succession was orderly, Kuwaitis are now waiting to see who he will choose as crown prince.

“The incumbent emir has a golden opportunity to undertake a long-awaited generational shift already completed across the Gulf states,” Bader Alsaif, assistant professor of history at Kuwait University, said recently in a report.

“This shift has never been as important to the country given the sensitivities – and associated competition – that comes with succession politics.”