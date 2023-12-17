Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf laid to rest

Funeral processions for Kuwait's Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who died on Saturday at the age of 86, have begun in the capital, with only relatives in attendance, Kuwait's state news agency said.

The funeral prayers took take place at the Bilal bin Rabah mosque at 9am local time.

“You have built a house of God, and made sure to perform your prayers on time in it … our beloved Emir,” state broadcaster Kuwait TV said.

Shrouded in Kuwait's flag, the Emir’s body arrived at 8.55am in a hearse belonging to the Amiri Diwan. He was carried into the mosque in a ceremony attended by members of the military, Amiri Diwan and relatives.

“Oh Allah has been kind to us so be kind to him,” a newscaster on Kuwait TV said.

“You have ruled and you have been fair.”

Kuwait's new Emir and former Crown Prince Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah stood behind the imam leading prayers.

“We have loved you genuinely from our heart – you’ve ruled and have been just. We ask God to place you with his other loyal, good followers,” the newscaster said.

KUWAIT-ROYALS-OBIT The coffin of Kuwait's Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Saba is carried out of the Bilal bin Rabah Mosque in Kuwait City ahead of burial. AFP

“Our hearts are broken – we’ve seen in you a merciful father, a generous Sheikh, a sensitive heart … and a pure soul.”

“We ask God to help us tolerate the pain.”

The Emir's body was laid to rest at the Sulaibikhat Cemetery where servicemen and high ranking officials and cemetery workers helped bury the late ruler.

"Goodbye Nawaf Al Ahmad, my God have mercy on you," the newscaster said.

"Goodbye my leader."

Kuwait announced a 40-day mourning period.

Absentee prayers will be held across Kuwait's mosques at noon prayers, Kuwait's Ministry of Endowments announced.

Condolences poured in from around the world following news of the Emir's death.

He was admitted to hospital last month for an emergency and had been in poor health.

The UAE and Oman announced a three-day mourning period. Saudi Arabia was among the first to issue condolences and will also be holding absentee funeral prayers in the Grand mosque in Makkah and the Prophet's mosque in Al Madinah.

The UAE will hold similar prayers across all mosques in the country at noon.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin praised Sheikh Nawaf's “courage and leadership”.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the people of Kuwait and Sheikh Nawaf's family,” he wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.