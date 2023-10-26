Yemen cyclone kills two with thousands displaced, Red Crescent says

At least two people have been killed in Yemen as a result of a tropical cyclone that has affected more than 35,000 households in the country, the Yemen Red Crescent Society (YRCS) said on Thursday.

Tropical Cyclone Tej made landfall over the coast of Al Mahra governorate, in the country’s south-east, late on Monday and continued to churn north-west.

Rescue efforts have been hampered by a breakdown of telecoms.

"According to YRCS data, 35,000 families are affected by floods, each household has an average of seven members," Mohammed Al Faqeeh, YRCS national programme co-ordinator, told The National.

"Two fatalities were reported."

Read More Cyclone Tej loses power and becomes less dangerous, forecasters in Oman say

Those killed were in Al Mahra in the south, where heavy rainfall began on Tuesday but has started to slacken off.

"Yemen is prone to natural disasters such as floods and cyclones due to its geographical location and topography," Mr Al Faqeeh said. "These events often result in significant human and material losses, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the country."

Videos and pictures circulating on social media show flooding in several coastal areas.

The humanitarian official said flash floods had caused widespread damage to infrastructure, homes and farmland, leading to displacement, loss of life and the destruction of livelihoods.

The University of Notre Dame’s Global Adaptation Initiative ranks Yemen as one of the region’s most climate-vulnerable countries.

Yemen's continuing conflict and humanitarian crises have significantly strained the country's resources and capacity to respond to natural disasters, Mr Al Faqeeh said.

"Efforts to address these challenges require a comprehensive and co-ordinated approach involving multiple stakeholders and sustained support from the international community," he said.

It is essential "to provide technical expertise, resources and funding to assist local authorities and communities in implementing mitigation measures, emergency response plans, and post-disaster recovery efforts".

Flash floods in Yemen have damaged the country's already dire infrastructure, including roads, water sources and healthcare services.

Heavy rain and some damage from flooding has also been reported in Oman in the past few days.