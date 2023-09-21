Kuwait urges Iraq to return to maritime boundary agreement

Kuwait's Prime Minister said there are “historical fallacies” in an Iraqi ruling on navigation in the Khor Abdullah waterway between the two countries.

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah made the remark following a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani at the UN General Assembly in New York.

It follows an Iraqi Supreme Court ruling that a previous agreement on navigation in the waterway was unconstitutional. The two countries are embroiled in a decades-long maritime boundary dispute.

In remarks carried by state news agency Kuna early on Thursday, Sheikh Ahmad also called on Iraq to take “concrete, decisive and urgent measures” to address the ruling.

The court said the law that ratified the agreement should have been approved by two thirds of parliament.

The agreement was reached in 2012 and ratified by each of their legislative bodies in 2013.

For decades, Iraqi fishermen have complained of harassment by Kuwaiti and Iranian naval patrols while fishing in the disputed waterway, Iraq’s main navigation channel to the Arabian Sea.

About 80 per cent of Iraq's imports are shipped via the route.

Sheikh Ahmad also called for the complete demarcation of Kuwaiti-Iraqi maritime borders “in accordance with international law”, Kuna added. GCC countries and the US made the same call on Wednesday.

The land border between the countries was demarcated by the UN in 1993 after Iraq's invasion of Kuwait, but it did not cover the length of their maritime boundaries. This was left for the two oil producers to resolve.