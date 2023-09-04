Top court ruling jeopardises decade-long maritime agreement between Iraq and Kuwait

The Iraqi Federal Supreme Court has ruled to annul a law that ratifies an agreement between Iraq and Kuwait to regulate maritime navigation in a shared estuary in the Arabian Gulf.

In 2012, Iraq and Kuwait reached an agreement to jointly use Khor Abdullah, Iraq's only entrance to the Gulf through which the vast majority of its oil exports flow, alongside its imported goods. It was approved as a law in parliament in 2013.

Critics consider the agreement unfair, arguing that Kuwait holds no rights to access the Khor Abdullah.

The deal, which was deposited at the UN, calls for the formation of a joint commission to supervise the regulation of maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah and to guarantee its safety, protect the environment, and undertake maintenance and expansion works.

In the ruling on Monday, which followed a case filed by lawmakers last month, Iraq’s highest court said the 2013 law was unconstitutional and that the ratification of international agreements needs the approval of two-thirds of parliament members.

In 2013, the parliament approved the agreement with a simple majority, MP Soud Al Saiedi said.

The agreement details that it “shall remain in effect indefinitely, and either party may terminate it with written notice to the other party, provided that a notice period of six months is given, and termination is subject to the mutual consent of both parties”.

Any dispute arising between the two parties in implanting the agreement shall be resolved amicably through discussions or referred to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, the agreement says.

Legal expert Ali Al Timimi says the ruling revokes the existing accord.

“The decision of the Federal Court shall be considered final and binding on all authorities,” Mr Al Timimi told The National.

“This agreement has been cancelled unilaterally and in this case, the issue will be taken to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea,” he said.

It is unclear how the government and parliament will deal with the ruling or whether the parliament needs to re-approve the agreement. Government officials were not immediately available to comment.

Three years after Saddam Hussein’s 1990 invasion of the oil-rich country, the UN Security Council demarcated the land border under a UN resolution, granting Kuwait territory that had previously been held by Baghdad. The maritime border was left for the two sides to resolve.

In July, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah visited Baghdad and both vowed to resolve the pending issues, mainly the maritime border demarcation beyond Khor Abdullah and the joint oilfields.

The two sides then announced that the technical-legal committee on the maritime border would meet in Baghdad on August 14, followed by a delegation visit from the Kuwaiti Oil Minister on September 10.

Early last year, Iraq paid its final war reparations to Kuwait, settling the $52.4 billion of claims made for damage inflicted during the 1990 invasion.

Kuwait is also in dispute with Iran over their maritime border and Al Durra offshore gasfield in the Arabian Gulf.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia say they have “exclusive rights” to Al Durra and called on Iran to validate its claim by first demarcating its maritime borders.

Iran previously claimed a stake in the field and described a Kuwaiti-Saudi agreement signed last year to develop the field as “illegal”.