EU intends to better understand Gulf states, says its ambassador to UAE

The European Union intends to “listen” and better understand Gulf states following the appointment of its envoy to the region, the bloc’s ambassador to the UAE Andrea Fontana told The National.

In June, the EU appointed its first special representative to the Gulf, Luigi Di Maio, Italy's former foreign minister, to officially take office.

Mr Di Maio’s position was created following the launch of an EU-led strategic partnership with Gulf countries last year, designed to bring the GCC and EU “closer than ever”.

The EU appointed Mr Di Maio as an “interlocutor for this region”, he said on Wednesday.

“When you met him, he told you that he will come here to listen,” Mr Fontana said, in reference to The National’s meeting with Mr Di Maio in June.

Mr Fontana said a lack of understanding between Europeans and the Arab world still remains.

“We understand that we have to listen more to understand this country through the story that the people from here tell us and not what people tell us,” Mr Fontana said from the embassy in Abu Dhabi.

EU Ambassador to the UAE, Andrea Matteo Fontana. Victor Besa / The National

“Personal relationships are very important in this region. And they're very important at the highest level. So you need to have a constant and regular dialogue with their leadership and with the people who take the decisions in the UAE.”

Mr Fontana said the EU wanted to allow "more direct exchange between countries".

He called relations between the UAE and EU "important" and "evolving", as the UAE's influence in the region increases.

"That's why it's important that we keep and step up our dialogue with this country. So a growing relationship, a promising relationship, and the relationship that will evolve, I believe, in the coming years," he said.

"I think that in the last few years we have managed to understand the importance of this area of the world, and also increasingly invest in terms of our resources, and political attention."

Promoting regional security

The diplomat said the EU wants to be more involved in de-escalating tensions in the region.

He said improved relations with Iran can "help to improve the situation [regional security]".

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia and Iran reopened embassies on both sides after years of tension. The agreement came after talks hosted by China in March.

Iran appointed an ambassador to the UAE for the first time since 2016 in April. The move was seen as a push for boosting growth in areas such as energy, trade, transport and tourism.

"I think that these are all elements that helped transform or change the situation into something that is more conducive to peace and prosperity in the region," Mr Fontana said.

"This is what we want to support and what we want to see in the Gulf."

Mr Fontana, who is departing from office at the end of this week, said the EU was built to bring peace to Europe, which it is hoped can be passed on to this region.

"On security we can also be involved, we have a lot of experience in Europe, in terms of working together in a European setting on peace and security. For us it's centrally a peace project and that's how we were born here," he said.

"We have a lot of experience there that we are ready to share with these countries."