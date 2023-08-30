Saudi Arabia offers free education to Yemeni students in the kingdom

Yemeni students will be allowed to attend government schools free of charge, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Education has announced.

Saudi Arabia will offer education free of cost to Yemeni's who hold a valid visitor's visa or ID card.

The announcement comes in “continuation of the kingdom's humanitarian stances with the brotherly Yemeni people,” Saudi Press Agency said on Tuesday, following years of conflict and widespread disruption in the country.

In June, the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen hosted Yemeni scholarship students at King Saud University in Riyadh.

Yemeni students were offered support with their studies and scientific research.

In March, Unicef said that the “8 years of crushing conflict in Yemen” have left more than 11 million children needing humanitarian assistance.

An $18 million project, funded by the US Government through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented with Unicef, helped about 407,000 school pupils, the agency said last year.

Last year, the Arab Monetary Fund signed a $1 billion agreement with the Yemeni government to help revive its economy under the sponsorship of Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom has been one of the top donors providing 30 per cent support to Yemen from 2001-2022.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre continues to provide health services to Yemen, including water projects to help those in need.