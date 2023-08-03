Saudi Arabia to extend voluntary oil output cut of one million bpd until September

The production cut is in addition to the voluntary cut previously announced by the Kingdom in April

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman before an Opec meeting in Vienna, Austria. Reuters
Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, will extend its voluntary oil production cut of one million barrels per day until September.

"Saudi Arabia will extend the voluntary cut of one million barrels per day... for another month to include the month of September," the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday, citing an official source from the Ministry of Energy.

The production cut is in addition to the voluntary cut previously announced by the Kingdom in April, which will stay in effect until December 2024, the SPA reported.

