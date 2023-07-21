World Food Programme worker killed in Yemen's Taiz

A UN worker was killed in an attack in Yemen's Taiz region on Friday, an official said.

A local governor, Nabil Shamsan, informed the chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of the killing, Yemen's state news agency Saba reported.

The World Food Programme staff member was identified by Health Minister Qasem Buhaibeh, who called for security forces to "arrest the criminals" responsible for the killing.

He revealed the name and nationality of a victim before later removing the details.

The WFP confirmed the killing on Twitter.

"WFP is deeply saddened that a dedicated staff member was killed in Yemen today by unknown gunmen," the organisation wrote.

"We cannot comment further at this time. More information will be shared as appropriate."

Fighting between a Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognised government and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels has eased over the past year, although sporadic attacks continue.

Yemen's conflict broke out in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed directly and indirectly in more than eight years of fighting, resulting in one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The war has displaced 4.5 million Yemenis internally and pushed more than two-thirds of the population into poverty.