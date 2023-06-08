Kuwait's public sector to get six-day Eid Al Adha holiday

Government and state agency employees in Kuwait will enjoy a six-day holiday to celebrate Eid Al Adha.

The long break is expected to start on June 27 and end on July 2.

“Work will resume on July 3," the Kuwait News Agency said in a tweet, citing the country's cabinet.

State agencies whose line of work is deemed special or essential will have their holidays determined by "competent bodies", in line with the public interest.

A similar long break is expected across the region, with UAE government workers possibly in line for a six-day holiday this month.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, said Dhul Hijjah is expected to start on Monday, June 19.

“It means that Eid Al Adha will likely be on Wednesday, June 28, and Arafat Day, which is one day before Eid, will be on Tuesday, June 27,” said Mr Al Jarwan.

This year's Hajj season will begin on June 26, with the pilgrimage set to last three days.

Many pilgrims are expected to extend their stay in Makkah and Madinah by a week.