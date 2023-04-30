Iran thanks Saudi Arabia for helping citizens flee Sudan

Iran has thanked Saudi Arabia for helping its citizens escape the conflict in Sudan after dozens arrived by boat in Jeddah.

The 65 Iranians were among about 1,900 people ferried to safety from Port Sudan on Saturday as fighting between rival Sudanese forces entered a third week.

"We have seen effective co-operation and assistance from Saudi Arabia that deserves appreciation and gratitude," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

Mr Kanaani said the ministry had been pursuing plans since the violence broke out on April 15 to bring back the 65 citizens living in Sudan.

After the necessary arrangements, the Iranians were evacuated safely from Sudan’s capital Khartoum and transferred to Port Sudan, from where they sailed to Jeddah, he said.

He said plans had been made to bring the Iranians home from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed last month to restore ties seven years after breaking off diplomatic relations. They are working to reopen their respective embassies and to resume flights between the two countries.

Hassan Zarnegar Abarghoui, one of four Iranian diplomats waiting to receive the citizens at the King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah, said his government was grateful for the "humanitarian co-operation" shown by the Saudi authorities.

Merhdad Malekzadh, a 28-year-old Iranian who had lived in Khartoum since he was a child, said no one had expected the fighting to become so intense, and his escape had also been a surprise.

"Because of our nationality, we had never imagined we would come to Saudi Arabia when we were evacuated," said Mr Malekzadh, whose family runs an oil lubricant business in the Sudanese capital.

"Fortunately, they really helped us. They put their differences aside and worked together. They saved lives."

With Saturday's evacuation, Saudi Arabia has brought nearly 4,900 people from Sudan, the official Saudi Press Agency said. They include 139 citizens of the kingdom and 4,738 people from 96 other countries.

With reporting from AFP