Woman killed in Oman floods

Vehicles have been washed away and a woman found dead after days of heavy rainfall in Oman.

The Omani citizen was among nine people who were missing after three cars were caught by floods.

She was found dead after officials in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate received a report on Wednesday that three vehicles carrying nine people were washed away in Wadi Al Batha in the wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan.

Six people were rescued. A search is continuing for the other two.

The sultanate's meteorology office says rain will fall until Saturday, with Al Sharqiyah and Al Dakhiliyah governorates expected to take the brunt of the deluge.

Thunderstorms were accompanied by winds and hail in most of the country's governorates throughout Wednesday.

There were reports of rocks falling on to roads in Nizwa, which recorded the highest amount at 35mm until 6.30pm.

An Oman Met Office spokesman said that the strongest hailstorms were in Qurayat and Wadi Bani Ghafir in Al Rustaq.

Heavy rain causes floods in Oman

Overflowing wadis cut off roads in Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan.

The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority called on citizens and residents to exercise caution and not risk crossing valleys, to stay away from low places, and to follow safety instructions.

Rain is expected to continue until Thursday or Friday, with northern governorates and areas adjacent to the Hajar Mountains experiencing the worst storms.