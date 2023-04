UN and US urge Yemen peace talks on truce anniversary

The UN's Yemen envoy has warned the country faces a “critical time” and has urged steps towards lasting peace, a year since a truce dramatically reduced fighting.

Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg called the UN-brokered truce that took effect in April 2022 a “moment of hope” and said it was largely holding, despite lapsing in October.

“But the truce's most significant promise is its potential to jump-start an inclusive political process aimed at comprehensively and sustainably ending the conflict,” Mr Grundberg said.

About a decade of war in Yemen has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, both directly and indirectly, and set off one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

“There are still significant risks,” Mr Grundberg said, calling to “protect the gains of the truce and to build on them towards more humanitarian relief, a nationwide ceasefire and a sustainable political settlement that meets the aspirations of Yemeni women and men”.

A reconciliation deal announced last month between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the which back rival sides in Yemen's war, added to the optimism that started last year with the truce.

Riyadh is leading a military coalition on behalf of the ousted Yemeni government while Tehran backs Houthi rebels, who seized control of the capital in 2014.

The US State Department also weighed in on the anniversary of the truce, urging parties to “seize this opportunity to create a brighter future for Yemenis”.

“The truce has paved the way for intensive dialogue on a more comprehensive agreement, and the recent deal to release almost 900 detainees from all sides of the Yemen conflict represents another important step forward,” State Department spokesman, Vedant Patel, said.

Amid renewed deadly fighting and warnings from the rebels, the UN envoy said: “The military, economic and rhetorical escalation of recent weeks is a reminder of the fragility of the truce's achievements.”

The UN's envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, called the UN-brokered truce that took effect in April 2022 a moment of hope. EPA

He urged the government and the Houthis to “sit together and responsibly engage in serious dialogue” that would lead to “a peaceful resolution of the conflict”.

Yemen remains deeply fractured along regional, confessional and political lines, and riven by rival factions including Al Qaeda and ISIS.

“At this critical time, any new temporary or partial arrangement needs to include a clear commitment from the parties that ensures it is a step on the course of a peaceful solution … in an inclusive political process,” Mr Grundberg said.

“Moments like now are fleeting and precarious,” he said.

“More than ever, now is the time for dialogue, compromises, and a demonstration of leadership and serious will to achieve peace.”