Jordan's Crown Prince arrives in Saudi Arabia

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein Bin Abdullah arrived in Jeddah on Sunday.

The Crown Prince, who is the son of King Abdullah II, arrived in his ihram (a two-piece white- coloured garment worn to perform Umrah, or pilgrimage) and will head to Makkah.

His visit follows a trip by Queen Rania to Jeddah last week, attending one of the grand Ramadan bazaars.

Crown Prince Hussein, 28, will marry his Saudi fiancee Rajwa Al Saif, the daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid Al Saif, on June 1.

The date was confirmed by the Royal Hashemite Court in December.

Also on Sunday, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

According to state news, they discussed several topics of mutual interest and coming steps in light of a recent trilateral agreement.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to hold bilateral talks during Ramadan.

Last month, following a deal brokered by China, Saudi Arabia and Iran announced the resumption of diplomatic relations that were severed in 2016.

The agreement includes reopening their embassies and missions within two months.

Iran has also suggested improving its relationship with Jordan.

Relations between Jordan and Iran have deteriorated in the past two years after King Abdullah II accused pro-Iranian groups in Syria of smuggling narcotics into the kingdom.