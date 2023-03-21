The joys of Ramadan food shopping in Saudi Arabia

Major discounts on food items across supermarkets in Saudi Arabia are under way as Ramadan approaches.

Ramadan is expected to begin on March 23, but will be determined by the Moon-sighting committee when it searches the skies for the new crescent.

Residents across the country are stocking up on Ramadan essentials and making use of the discounts for the coming months.

Shoppers who spoke to The National, in Jeddah, said they eagerly wait the yearly Ramadan deals to buy and share food with relatives and those in need.

“It is the perfect time to stock up on dates for Ramadan and for the rest of the year as they don't expire. I just stock them in our fridge and they last me all year,” said Rawan Hasan, a shopper in Jeddah.

“My favourites are Ajwa and Sukkari.”

A Jeddah resident, Umm Ayseha, chose to stock up on sugary drinks that are traditionally consumed during the fasting month.

“I got seven bottles of Tang (an orange powdered drink), Vimto and ingredients for Sobia (a starchy milk drink) and Qamar Al-Din (a sweet drink made of dried apricot) and that's only for drinks,” said Ms Ayseha.

"The discounts go up to 50 per cent so I am buying for the whole month as we have a lot of guests throughout Ramadan for iftar and suhoor."

Muslims across the world break their fast with dates and water, whereas most families in the kingdom enjoy a cup of Saudi coffee and dates before having their iftar meal.

Prices of dates, dairy and sweets have been reduced.

“Since Ramadan and Eid are the most important months for us, they are also the busiest with the most amount of social and family gatherings over food,” said Summaya Gandour, a Riyadh resident.

“This helps families who are struggling financially as well as those who like to give charity and help give grocery supplies to families, a great deal.”

People are also using online shopping portals and apps to take advantage of deals online.

“I have been buying a lot of items from Amazon, it saves me the time and energy to go grocery shopping and reap the benefits of Ramadan discounts,” said Tahira Ali, a Jeddah resident.

“I even found boxes pre-made to give away to poor neighbourhoods instead of buying each one separately and wrapping them up.”

The 'Ramadan box bundle' comprises of grocery supplies for a month, including Basmati rice, milk creamer, oil, sugar, dates, juice, flour, spaghetti, oats and tea that can help a family during Ramadan.

Normally, a one-kilogram bag of rice would cost SAR42.5, but with the Ramadan discounts, the price of this staple could go as low as SAR34.95.

For most families, Ramadan shopping is a ritual both children and adults await to partake in every year.

“I have great memories of my father taking my grocery shopping in Ramadan and our trolley used to be stacked up with cartons of Tang and biscuits, which we were so excited to have,” said Jeddah resident Hala Alsaeed.

“Now he takes my children, so we keep that tradition going.”