Saudi Foreign Minister meets UN envoy to Syria

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Wednesday met UN Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen.

State media reported that they discussed the latest developments in Syria and the region during their meeting in Riyadh. They also “exchanged views on issues of common interest”.

Syria's President Bashar Al Assad expressed support for Russia's operation in Ukraine in Moscow on Wednesday and said that Damascus's position is one that is not taken only “out of loyalty”.

Mr Al Assad visited Moscow this week on his first official visit outside the Middle East since the earthquake last month that hit both Turkey and Syria.

