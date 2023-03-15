Saudi Foreign Minister meets UN envoy to Syria

Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Geir Pedersen 'exchanged views on issues of common interest' during their meeting in Riyadh

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed the latest developments in Syria with Geir Pedersen in Riyadh. EPA
Mariam Nihal
Mar 15, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Wednesday met UN Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen.

State media reported that they discussed the latest developments in Syria and the region during their meeting in Riyadh. They also “exchanged views on issues of common interest”.

Syria's President Bashar Al Assad expressed support for Russia's operation in Ukraine in Moscow on Wednesday and said that Damascus's position is one that is not taken only “out of loyalty”.

Read More
UN inquiry says world failed Syria earthquake victims

Mr Al Assad visited Moscow this week on his first official visit outside the Middle East since the earthquake last month that hit both Turkey and Syria.

Poverty becomes a way of life in Syria — in pictures

Syrians sift through a garbage dump near an oil field in the countryside of Malikiya in north-east Syria. AFP

Syrians sift through a garbage dump near an oil field in the countryside of Malikiya in north-east Syria. AFP

Updated: March 15, 2023, 11:34 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL