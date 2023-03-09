UAE-Oman rail network set to bring about new era of collaboration and growth

The UAE-Oman rail network is expected to bring a new era of connectivity and economic growth for Oman and help the GCC region to become a global logistics hub.

Oman has long sought serve as a bridge and highlight its location for further collaboration with its GCC neighbours.

“Oman’s location in the Arabian Peninsula plus with its access to deep-sea ports overseeing the Indian Ocean outside of the chokepoint of Hormuz Strait offers an almost perfect stop between the West and the East,” said Mahmood Al Wahaibi, managing partner at Oman Think Urban and infrastructure lead at the Oman National Spatial Strategy project.

Work on the first phase of the network is expected to start after a $3 billion landmark agreement was signed between the Oman-Etihad Rail Company and Mubadala last month.

Last year, Etihad Rail entered into a partnership with Oman Rail to jointly establish the Oman-Etihad Rail Company to construct a 303km rail route between Sohar and Abu Dhabi.

In 2014, the sultanate laid out its logistics strategy for 2040, which envisions the sector creating about 300,000 jobs as Oman becomes a logistics centre.

Sohar to become a more accessible tourist destination

Trains will run between Sohar and Abu Dhabi in one hour and 40 minutes, and between Sohar and Al Ain in 47 minutes.

“The railway network will provide us with an alternate mode of transport, besides air and road travel,” said Sultan Al Balushi, a resident of Sohar. “It will benefit people in both the UAE and Oman who are looking for a faster mode of transportation at a more affordable price.

“I drive two or three times a month to the UAE for shopping and tourism, so once this rail is functional, I can also consider travelling by train.”

Sohar has long been a tourist destination for many GCC residents and Omani residents visiting from neighbouring wilayats. The Sohar Fort and Sultan Qaboos Mosque are among the many tourist spots surrounded by green mountains.

“The tourism sector will benefit from the railway project, as there is a novelty value in train travel, " said Aftab Patel, chief executive of Al Omaniya Financial Services and a long-term resident of the sultanate.

“Once Oman’s capital is connected with the network, it has the potential to increase tourism rapidly and benefit tourists in both countries.”

In a statement issued by Oman Rail to The National, the company lauded the new mode of transport, saying that will to “help shape a bright future for transport in Oman and the GCC”.

“The network is designed to effect deep social changes by seamlessly connecting urban centres with economic and industrial zones, creating jobs, developing the national human capital, stimulating regional tourism and kicking off a new age of innovation,” Oman Rail said.

Lowering costs and improving connectivity

Oman’s rail network, when fully completed, is designed to link all Omani seaports from the south to the north, and connect them with its neighbours.

“The recent agreement linking Sohar port with the UAE offers the potential for both nations to collaborate on the import and export of goods, including crude oil, while circumventing the Strait of Hormuz,” said Mr Al Wahaibi.

“This development may result in significant reductions in time and costs associated with these activities.”

Ship owners with weekly services to the GCC that drop cargo at Sohar port and take it inland by rail can save up to $10 million and 104 days annually, said a Mercator report commissioned for the Sultanate of Oman Logistics Strategy 2040.

Etihad Rail's freight network is now operational. It can transport 60 million tonnes of goods a year.

For a ship owner with multiple services, this could equate to between $50 million and $100 million a year.

Industries in Oman can also use the rail network to lower the cost of raw materials and finished goods.

“Transport cost is a material factor that significantly impacts the pricing of our products, particularly the ultimate price paid by the customer,” said Ayad Al Balushi, chairman of the board of directors at Sohar Aluminium.

“At Sohar Aluminium, with exports being a large part of our business, reducing transport costs is of paramount importance. It will provide us with a competitive edge over other market players worldwide.”

GCC as a logistics centre

Sohar is home to several export-based companies.

With a well-connected logistics sector, the industries in Sohar can reach their customers faster and in a cost-effective manner, making them more competitive, Mr Al Balushi said.

“The reduction in transportation costs for both importing and exporting goods in the region will enable lower costs for our customers and reduce our import costs, thereby making us more competitive across Asia, America and Europe,” he said.

“The more connected we are, the better we can position ourselves as a region.”