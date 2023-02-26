First lady of Oman oversees female police officers' graduation

Ahad Al Busaidiyah observed hundreds of recruits pledge their allegiance to the Sultan

Ahad Al Busaidiyah, the first lady of Oman. Photo: Oman News Agency
Ali Al Shouk
Feb 26, 2023
Oman's first lady attended the graduation of hundreds of women police officers on Sunday.

On a crisp winter morning in mountainous Nizwa to the south of Muscat, Ahad Al Busaidiyah, the wife of Sultan Haitham, looked on as Royal Oman Police recruits pledged their allegiance.

The recruits were graduates of Sultan Qaboos Academy for Police Sciences.

The graduates sung the Royal Oman Police anthem, took the oath of allegiance and repeated three times “Long live His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik”, their supreme commander.

The first lady honoured a number of graduating officers who were top of their class.

Sayyida Al Busaidiyah has taken on a series of public roles since Sultan Haitham became head of state in January 2020, following the death of Sultan Qaboos, one of the world's longest-serving monarchs.

Sayyida Al Busaidiyah, wife of Oman's Sultan Haitham, hugs a child during her visit to a centre for orphans in the country's Al Sib governorate. ONA

Updated: February 26, 2023, 10:48 AM
