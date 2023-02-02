Kuwait seizes largest stash of pills smuggled into the country

Kuwaiti authorities have seized the largest consignment of pills smuggled into the country.

The 15 million illegally obtained Lyrica pills and half a tonne of the medicine in powder form were seized during a raid at a farm in Wafra.

Ministry of Interior officials discovered the pills and the equipment used to make capsules at the farm.

They said they had received a tip that an organised gang had been bringing in Lyrica in powder form into the country, packing it in capsules and selling the tablets.

Four people were arrested at the scene.

“Attempts to flood the country with this scourge have become more ferocious and professional, especially in the fields of promotion and smuggling,” said Sheikh Talal Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Acting Defence Minister.

“We must double our efforts and take a stand to confront this danger in full force, to fight it and to eliminate it in order to protect the youth of the country.”

This is the largest seizure of Lyrica pills so far, Kuwait authorities said.

Last November, 10 million pill of the medicine were seized after a failed attempt to smuggle them through Kuwait's Shuwaikh Port. The pills were found hidden in a furniture shipment.

Lyrica is the brand name for pregabalin, a medicine used to treat epilepsy and anxiety. The drug works by reducing the number of pain signals that damaged nerves send out.