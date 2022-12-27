Snow covers Saudi Arabia's Tabuk region

Snow has fallen on parts of Saudi Arabia’s north-western city of Tabuk.
On Sunday, snow appeared on the peaks of Jabal Al Lawz, a mountain near the Jordanian border, and a video posted on social media on Tuesday shows strong winds and heavy snow blanketing the mountain.
اللهم اجعل قلوبنا بيضاء كبياض هذا الثلج ..— طقس العرب - السعودية (@ArabiaWeatherSA) December 27, 2022
المشهد من ثلوج مرتفعات جبل اللوز في منطقة تبوك فجر اليوم الثلاثاء 27/12/2022م pic.twitter.com/gbClqNeHZZ
On Monday, the National Centre of Meteorology warned Tabuk residents of snowfall and strong winds, as security forces prepared for potential floods and accidents.
Standing at 2,549m, Jebel Al Lawz is the only mountain in Saudi Arabia on which snow falls in the winter.
Winter temperatures often dip below 0ºC in Tabuk and are typically 10ºC lower than in the rest of the country.
Earlier this year, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched Trojena, a proposed mountain tourism destination that will form part of the country's Neom project.
It will be the first major outdoor skiing destination in the GCC when it is completed in 2026, and will be the destination for the 2029 Asian Winter Games.