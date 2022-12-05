Saudi Crown Prince says Neom's Sindalah Island will open in 2024

An island off the coast of Saudi Arabia's Neom development will open to visitors from 2024, the Crown Prince said on Monday.

Mohammed bin Salman said Sindalah Island will serve as a destination for luxury marine tourism, with a yacht club serving as a gateway to the Red Sea.

“This is another significant moment for Neom and a major step in the kingdom realising its tourism ambitions under Vision 2030,” he said in a tweet.

An exclusive gateway to the stunning Red Sea is coming soon.

The first of NEOM’s regions to come to life, @NEOMSindalah is a luxury island destination for the world’s yachting community.#Sindalah #NEOM pic.twitter.com/IUAPzVjrdJ — NEOM (@NEOM) December 5, 2022

The luxury beach resort will be one of the first parts of Neom to open. The city is seen as the centrepiece of the kingdom’s $1 trillion bid to invest in tourism, part of the broader Vision 2030 that aims for economic diversification. Construction of the main city is in the very early stages.

The 840,000 square-metre island, which is 5km from the mainland, will be home to a yacht club, three luxury resorts, a spa, 51 luxury shops and 86 piers.

Sindalah is also expected to become a popular golfing destination by offering enthusiasts the opportunity to experience a world-class 5,920 meters par 70 course.