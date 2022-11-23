Gulf Air plane diverted to Iraq after cabin crew member suffers fatal heart attack

A Gulf Air flight from Bahrain to Paris was diverted to Iraq when a member of the cabin crew suffered a heart attack.

The pilots of the Airbus A321 landed at Erbil International Airport at about 4am on Tuesday after declaring a medical emergency.

The aircraft was at 34,000 feet when the incident happened, Ahmed Hoshyar, director of Erbil airport, told Iraqi media.

The crew member, Yasser Saleh, was found to be dead on arrival in an Erbil hospital.

“The national carrier expresses its deepest condolences to the crew member’s family and loved ones, and confirms that the flight resumed to Paris as scheduled,” the airline said.

“Gulf Air reassures that the safety of its passengers and crew comes at the top of its priorities, and thanks the affected flight’s passengers for their patience and understanding.”