Saudi Arabia seizes eight lions and a wolf from illegal private collection

Saudi Arabian authorities have confiscated eight lions and a wolf being kept illegally in a private collection in a house in Riyadh.

The animals were being bred in Muzahimiyah.

The kingdom's Special Forces for Environmental Security said it had arrested a citizen for possessing endangered wild animals.

It said keeping predatory animals is a violation of the country’s environmental laws.

The animals were transferred to the National Centre for Wildlife Development's shelter unit in Riyadh.

The crime can carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of up to 30 million riyals, the centre said.

In June, the SFES seized three lions during a raid on another Riyadh property.

The owner was referred to prosecutors for the trafficking of endangered animals.