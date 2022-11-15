Saudi Arabia seizes eight lions and a wolf from illegal private collection

Saudi Arabian authorities have confiscated eight lions and a wolf being kept illegally in a private collection in a house in Riyadh.
The animals were being bred in Muzahimiyah.
The kingdom's Special Forces for Environmental Security said it had arrested a citizen for possessing endangered wild animals.
It said keeping predatory animals is a violation of the country’s environmental laws.
The animals were transferred to the National Centre for Wildlife Development's shelter unit in Riyadh.
The crime can carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of up to 30 million riyals, the centre said.
In June, the SFES seized three lions during a raid on another Riyadh property.
Saudi authorities arrested a citizen for possessing endangered wildlife and breaching environment laws.
The owner was referred to prosecutors for the trafficking of endangered animals.