Omani police to investigate officer filmed slapping football fan in face

Omani police on Wednesday said they were investigating after an officer was filmed apparently slapping a football fan after he ran on to the pitch during a game.

The incident unfolded live on TV as Al Seeb and Al Riffa met on Tuesday night in an Asian Football Confederation match.

“We are following the circumstances of an incident after the clip of a fan entering the football pitch during a match between Al Seeb and Al Riffa. Necessary measures are being taken," Royal Oman Police said in a statement.

Footage showed the officer appearing to grab the fan by his T-shirt and striking him in the face after the pitch invader had been seized by stadium security staff.

#السيب_الرفاع هل هذا تصرف يليق برجل أمن ؟ التعليق لكم 🙂 pic.twitter.com/g2GZRBPyN0 — Dr MezooF (@Dr_MezooF) October 4, 2022

Security escorted the man outside the stadium.

Mixed views of the incident were expressed on social media.

“The slap on the face in front of the camera is an insult ... it wasn’t necessary as the fan was controlled already by three people,” Saif Al Nofli said in a tweet.

Another social media user, Sulaiman Al Kiyomi, said it was up to police to ensure that fans were controlled properly.

“Riots in football stadiums causes disasters, often one person can spark the situation," he said on Twitter.

"What the officer did was right and they should be strict in such gatherings to protect people’s lives. Thanks, Oman Royal Police."

After a first half without goals, Al Seeb hammered four into the Al Riffa net for an emphatic 4-0 victory.

Al Seeb, who are now in the AFC finals, will play either PFC Sogdiana of Uzbekistan or Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur City FC, who play on Wednesday in Jizzakh, Uzbekistan.