Mutah Beale on finding his faith and new life in Saudi Arabia

From his home in Riyadh, Mutah Wassin Shabazz Beale, famously known as Napoleon, engages with people from different walks of life, clearing misconceptions about life in the kingdom and Islam, while sharing his life experiences, from heartbreak to triumph, to motivate people to achieve their dreams against all odds.

The American, a former rapper with Tupac's group Outlawz, Beale lives with his wife and children in Riyadh, where he is a successful author, businessman and motivational speaker, with a huge international and local following on social media.

He was born and raised in a middle-class neighbourhood in New Jersey. His parents had converted to Islam, but he did not learn much about their faith because both died when he was very young.

“When I was three years old my parents got killed in front of me,” Beale tells The National.

“These people ― the killers ― were connected to the Nation of Islam and my grandmother who raised me didn't know the difference between the religion of Islam and the 'nation' of Islam, so I grew up just hating them,” he says.

Because Beale went to live with his grandmother, who was Christian, the devastating incident fuelled the emotional warfare in his mind when it came to faith and religion. “Growing up, hearing these accusations about Islam ― I didn't want anything to do with it.”

He grew up going to church with his grandmother but felt no religious connection. He said even though two of his uncles were Muslims he was not raised as one and was not informed about the religion — “or what it really was” — while growing up.

He lost his faith but found it most unexpectedly at the peak of his career. At the age of 15, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue music and joined the renowned Outlaws with Tupac Shakur.

A childhood friend introduced him to Tupac, also known as 2 Pac. “When he first heard me rap, he decided to put together a rap group and wanted me to be in it … and eventually we went through different phases from being called Young Thugs to eventually Outlawz,” he said.

“We appeared on 40-50 million record sales with 2 Pac, especially during his last days.”

But Beale says people had no idea about what went on “behind the scenes”.

“It was violent, fights going on in the studio and so on.”

“Especially in the 90s, being a part of Death Row music ― they were the face of gangster music. They had Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and 2 Pac ― they were selling the greatest number of records than any other label. But it was streets ― so the stuff I was trying to run away from found me in the music industry.

He said learning more about the religion made him more comfortable walking away from that life.

“Once I became Muslim, I walked away from the music industry.”

In 2002, at the age of 25, Beale recalls a day when he was in an “intoxicated state in a studio” and got into a fight with his younger brother in Los Angeles. ” It was a Muslim person in the studio that stopped the fight. We spoke for a while, and we exchanged numbers. He'd call and invite me to the mosque from then on,” he says.

Beale grew up averse to the idea and it took him some time to accept the invitation, but when he finally went, he says it changed his life. “You know as a child if you believe Muslims killed your parents and this is the first time you're going to a mosque, naturally you'll have your reservations about it,” he said.

“I remember I took a loaded gun with me and a group of friends.”

When Beale got to the mosque in South-Central Los Angeles, he saw a vividly different representation. “It was different races ― Arabs, white and black Americans, Pakistanis and Indians — from all walks of life and everyone was praying together, calling each other brother, which instantly struck a chord with me,” he says.

Beale says churches in the US are quite segregated. “Asian or Latino churches … you don't really see mixed people in churches.

“I became more curious, and I wanted to know more. I got some literature about Islam and started to read,” which helped change his perspective on life for ever.

He instantly recognised the names of prophets (who are mentioned in the Quran and the Bible). “There were names my grandmother told me, like Prophet Abraham, Jacob. When I read about Prophet Mohammed, his companions, and the last revelation, I knew this was from my creator. I accepted the religion of Islam shortly after that.”

He said the journey took a while because he was still pursuing music at the time.

About five months later, Beale went on to perform Hajj, a religious ritual obligation for every Muslim healthy enough and who can afford to do it.

“I spent two weeks in Saudi Arabia and that was at the time there was no social media, so I was able to sit back and reflect. It was an amazing experience.”

At the time, he was supposed to join the group for an international tour but found that he wasn't ready to “jump back on the club scene around alcohol, women and drugs”. He said that was the first step in his new journey, even though he wasn't yet done with music.

He released a solo album “without any cuss words and eventually decided to leave it altogether”.

Beale moved to Saudi Arabia in 2010, where he is a co-founder of a coffee shop and restaurant. He said the new changes in the kingdom as part of Vision 2030 makes it “feel like home” and a lot of people don't know how safe the country, is especially for women.

“When I go back to America and they say, 'women in Saudi are oppressed and they can't even leave their house without permission' and I let them know it's the opposite. To me the women got it good here, they spoil you,” he says.

“If I want to get work done faster at government offices and public venues, I bring my wife with me, and they will put me in front of the line because I am with a woman.”

Beale recently published a book titled Life is ЯAW a biography, featuring reflections on conflicts and sacrifices as well as stories including hip-hop's biggest names such as The Notorious B.I.G., Ice Cube, Nas, Fat Joe and many others ― which is available online and in Saudi shops.

He currently runs the MW cafe ― a coffee shop ― and Smokey Beards, a Texas-style restaurant in Riyadh, and is scheduled to launch a podcast called MU2Q, featuring conversations with friends about life, featuring interfaith dialogues.