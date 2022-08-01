Kuwait establishes new government with 12 ministers

Kuwait's emir issued a royal decree to establish a new government made up of 12 ministers to be led by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah.

Oil Minister Mohammad Al Fares, Finance Minister Abdul Wahab Al Rasheed and Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah were all reappointed to posts in the Cabinet formed on Monday, state media reported.

Sheikh Talal Khaled Al Ahmad Al Sabah was appointed deputy prime minister, minister of defence and acting minister of the interior.

While many ministers were reappointed from the previous government, the newly formed Cabinet announced on Monday has been reduced from 15 ministers to 12 because several ministers have taken additional portfolios.

Sheikh Ahmad met on Monday with Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who was given key constitutional powers last year by Emir Sheikh Nawaf.

Sheikh Nawaf appointed his son, Sheikh Ahmad, as the country’s next prime minister after the resignation of the previous government, according to a royal decree.

The emir issued the decree in July more than two months after he accepted the resignation of Kuwait’s former prime minister and his Cabinet after months of political feuds with the country's national assembly.

Both the emir and the crown prince announced plans to dissolve parliament and called for early general elections. Both actions are still awaiting a royal decree to confirm the process.

Sheikh Ahmad has promised to preserve the country as a “state of institutions” in a letter he wrote to his father, the emir, after his appointment.

“I vow to preserve our national gains, the constitution, democracy and the state of institutions that our ancestors and fathers accepted, continuing to exert the most to achieve comprehensive renaissance, development and construction of the dear homeland and achieve what its righteous sons aspire to, progress and prosperity,” Sheikh Ahmad wrote.

The previous government under former prime minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Sabah faced several months of political feud and tension with the country's national assembly. Several members of the Cabinet, including the ministers of defence and foreign affairs, survived no-confidence votes in parliament.

Sheikh Sabah was expected to face a vote of non co-operation in April 6 after members of parliament filed a motion following a grilling session but resigned shortly before the vote could take place.

Who is in Kuwait's new Cabinet?

Deputy prime minister, minister of defence and acting minister of the interior: Talal Khaled Al Ahmad Al Sabah

Deputy prime minister, minister of oil and minister of state for cabinet affairs: Mohammed Abdullatif Al Fares

Minister of state for housing and urban development and minister of state for national assembly affairs: Issa Ahmed Al Kandari

Minister of Foreign affairs: Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah

Minister of state for municipal affairs and minister of state for communication and information technology: Dr Rana Abdullah Al Fares

Minister of information and culture and minister of state for youth ffairs: Abdulrahman Badah Al Mutairi

Minister of education and minister of higher education and scientific research: Ali Fahad Al Mudhaf

Minister of justice and minister of state for nazaha (integrity) enhancement: Justice Jamal Hadhel Al Jalwai

Minister of health: Dr Khaled Mhawes Al Saeed

Minister of finance and minister of state for economic affairs and Investment: Abdulwahab Mohammed Al Rushaid

Minister of public works and minister of electricity, water and renewable energy: Ali Hussein Al Mousa

Minister of commerce and industry and minister of social affairs and community development: Fahad Mutlaq Al Shurai'an