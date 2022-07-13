Small aircraft lands safely in Jeddah after deviating from runway

A Gulfstream 400 plane carrying five people on Wednesday deviated from the runway at Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz Airport as it landed in Jeddah.

No injuries or casualties were recorded, airport authorities told The National.

King Abdulaziz Airport issued a statement shortly after to say that the aircraft had landed safely without casualties.

The airport is currently hosting more than 127,000 passengers a day as pilgrims depart after the Hajj season.

It is the closest airport to Makkah, making it the most popular choice for pilgrims coming from abroad to perform Umrah or Hajj.

More than 40 private and public agencies have worked to receive Hajj pilgrims at King Abdulaziz Airport this year, as authorities ensured it only took 15 minutes to deal with arrivals, and a check-in time of just 40 seconds.