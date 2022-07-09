Reflections on Hajj, from pilgrims on the road

Read the latest updates on the Hajj pilgrimage here

Pilgrims performing Hajj have shared their thoughts and reflections with The National, while carrying out their religious duty.

“The highlight was seeing the plains of Arafat. A realisation that it's on this plain of land we will be all judged. Seeing that very plain of land and knowing we'll be back here again, perhaps in this life, but for sure in the afterlife,” said Abbas Misri, a Jeddah resident, speaking at Mount Arafat.

Pakistani pilgrim Usman Saeed said one of the most memorable moments of Hajj was being on Mount Arafat.

He described the journey as being "easy and comfortable with all our needs being looked after by the Hajj operator and volunteers".

For Egyptian pilgrim Hajer Abou Soliman seeing the Kaaba in person was something she never dreamt of doing one day.

"I became overwhelmed with emotion when I was able to touch the marble around the Kaaba and be that close to it."

Despite temperatures in Makkah and Madinah hovering between 42°C and 44°C throughout Hajj, the heat did not faze the pilgrims, who felt lucky to have been able to perform the pilgrimage, after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was challenging — in a good way where you can test your limits and know that it’s a test of forbearance and that is such a strong reminder for Muslims that we must practice this beautiful religion and spirituality at all stages in our lives. It feels amazing to be celebrating Eid here with my brothers,” said Faisal, a local pilgrim in Mina.

Ariba an Indian pilgrim, said the Hajj organisers in Mina made sure pilgrims were welcomed to cool rooms and fresh food on the morning of Eid.

“I feel special and happy after going through the heat and tough journey I went through performing rituals,” she said.

"We were warmly welcomed with amazing breakfast, staff greeting us everywhere we reached and clean, chilled rooms.”

Mr Saeed also said he was "pleasantly surprised" to see more Saudi women working during Hajj, including at the airport.

"I was here four years ago and when I came now, it changed so much," he said, praising the Saudi women workforce.

Sheikh Amir Ismail from the UK said he was performing Hajj on behalf of his mother.

"Hajj has changed over the years, it's become so luxurious and we barely even feel the heat with such great arrangements available to us throughout the journey," he said.

He said Hajj had been a spiritually enlightening experience and provided numerous life lessons.

"Hajj gives us the most profound and most powerful message on how to live our lives," Mr Ismail said.

"It makes us realise that life is a journey of patience and forbearance. You know you are moving with a large number of people and you will get inconvenienced, but you have to learn to let go of those situations rather than having confrontations and altercations

"That's how we should deal with situations in our daily lives, be it with family, work or neighbours. We should forgive and live a harmonious life."