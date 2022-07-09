Electric scooters are latest transportation mode for Hajj pilgrims

Saudi Arabia's Public Authority for Transport on Saturday launched its electric scooter service for Hajj.

It aims to enhance the religious festival experience for pilgrims, reducing travel times from Arafat to Muzdalifah to just 15 minutes, instead of one hour of walking.

Designated scooter paths were designed to keep pilgrims safe.

The launch of the scooter service is part of the authority's plan to adopt modern technology and smart mobility services, the Saudi Press Agency said.

A pilgrim uses the e-scooter provided by Saudi Arabia's Public Authority for Transport. Courtesy of TGA

Mashaer trains, operating between Makka, Mina and Muzaflaifah, have also been approved to run this year. They were mostly halted two years ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Hajj Affairs and Transport Department, the 20 trains, measuring 300-metres, can hold up to 3,500 pilgrims and transport about 70,000 people an hour between the holy sites, which includes the Jamarat bridge station.