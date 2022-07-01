UN says missiles used by Houthis to attack Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi of Iranian origin

UN Security Council briefing reveals result of weapons analysis by fact-finding mission

Jul 01, 2022
Missiles used by Houthi rebels to attack Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia were of Iranian origin, the United Nations has said.

The kingdom and the UAE capital have suffered a number of rocket attacks by Houthi drones in recent years.

Speaking at a Security Council briefing late on Thursday, Rosemary A DiCarlo, the UN’s Under Secretary General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, said a fact-finding mission had examined debris from nine ballistic missiles, six cruise missiles and several drones.

The weapons analysed were used in various attacks by the Houthis on Saudi Arabian and UAE territories since 2020 and were alleged to have been transferred in a manner inconsistent with UN resolution 2231, which endorses the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a preventive agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Ms DiCarlo said the examinations were conducted during visits to Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, after invitations from their respective authorities.

“We also assessed these missiles and/or parts thereof to be of Iranian origin,” she said.

The inspection team, she added, was unable to determine when the ballistic missiles or their parts may have been transported from Iran, particularly whether such transfers took place after 16 January, 2016, when the restrictive measures set out in resolution 2231 came into force.

Missiles on display at a Houthi exhibition. The terrorist group has claimed responsibility for a spate of attempted attacks on the UAE leading to global condemnation. Reuters

Updated: July 01, 2022, 9:47 AM
