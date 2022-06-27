Next steps for Negev Summit on agenda as Israel, US and Arab officials meet in Bahrain

Senior officials from the US, Israel, the UAE and three other Arab nations will meet on Monday to discuss the next steps for the Negev Summit that was held in March.

Representatives from the six nations — including Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt — will meet in Manama to formalise commitments made in the Israeli desert three months ago.

Israel will be represented by Foreign Ministry director general Alon Ushpiz and deputy director general Oded Joseph, who briefed Israeli media on the visit.

Yael Lempert, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, will lead the American delegation.

The Arab member nations did not comment on plans or delegations before Monday's meeting.

The US State Department said on Twitter that it would “build on the Negev Summit in March … to advance a common vision for the region”.

In March, the six nations agreed to form six working groups — on regional security, energy, food and water security, health, education and tolerance, and tourism — aimed at forging closer ties.

“These will become permanent frameworks for co-operation between us and countries in the region,” Mr Joseph said at the weekend.

Regional security is one of the topics on the agenda on Monday.

Each of the six Negev Summit nations will lead a working group and meet two or three times each year, Mr Joseph said.

An annual meeting of foreign ministers will cement progress, he said.

Keeping Iranian behaviour in check, including its nuclear programme, and holding dialogue over the unresolved Israeli-Palestinian conflict are also key parts of the Negev agreement.

Mr Joseph said the meeting, which does not include ministerial-level attendees, was an important one before US President Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia on July 15 to July 16.

“The presence of the American delegation will be very important, as well as the arrival of President Biden to this region and, specifically, his visit to Israel, from our view, will be an important part of what has been taking shape in the region for the past year and a half,” he said.

