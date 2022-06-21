Hajj 2022: New technology to benefit pilgrims

Saudi Arabia announced its readiness to receive a million pilgrims for this year's Hajj pilgrimage.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said 10,000 male and female employees will be working to serve pilgrims arriving in the kingdom.

Authorities completed security, plans and programmes for Hajj on Monday.

This year, the government is implementing stricter measures upon Hajj operators to ensure pilgrims are provided with the best facilities and services they have paid for.

In an interview with Arabic newspaper Al Sharq Al Awsat, Abdel Fattah Mashat, Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, said the government would monitor service providers during Hajj. Penalties would be applied, with compensation to be made to pilgrims directly, for a services that was not provided.

New technology will ease the passage of pilgrims from abroad, Mr Mashat said. Those from the US, Canada, Australia and Europe were able to apply for Hajj through an online portal, eliminating intermediaries within the system.

Read more Muhammad Ali's 1972 journey to Islam and Hajj

He said “this contributed significantly to reducing prices to more than 30 per cent, as well as transparency and justice” in the selection of pilgrims.

The presidency has launched smart applications and electronic platforms to help enrich pilgrims' experiences, which has benefited more than 160 million people so far, it said.

A total of 2,000 electric vehicles will be available for people with disabilities and the elderly at the Grand Mosque. This year the sermon of Arafat will be translated into 10 languages. Pilgrims can use the Arafat Sermon app for a live translation.

The General Directorate of Passports will be able to verbally communicate with pilgrims in 13 languages, including English, Farsi, Urdu, Turkish, Portuguese, Spanish, Bengali, Indonesian and Japanese.

Last year, pilgrims who visited Makkah’s Grand Mosque received guidance from four-wheeled robot guides that spoke 11 languages.

With 21-inch touchscreen “faces”, the AI robots drove around the mosque and helped answer questions and give guidance on the different obligatory rituals worshippers have to perform.

The presidency aims to distribute three million bottles of Zamzam water a day in the Grand Mosque, and a million bottles at the holy sites during Hajj.

A robot distributes Zamzam water at the Grand Mosque in Makkah in 2021. AFP

During last year's Umrah season, robots roamed the site between 8am and 5pm to give out the water bottled from the well under the mosque.

The Hajj and Umrah lounge complex at King Abdulaziz International Airport has been equipped with 20 air-conditioned lounges to provide a comfortable waiting area for pilgrims during their orientation to the bus area that transports them to the holy sites. Each lounge can accommodate 300 passengers.

There are 116 bus stops, and the car park can accommodate the occupants of 26 aircraft simultaneously. There is a fully equipped health centre and three 24-hour Saudi Red Crescent ambulance teams. There is capacity for 45,000 passengers a day.

Saudia airline has launched a new luggage service for pilgrims travelling on international flights. Saudia passengers can use it for free, with access through WhatsApp and email.

The service collects baggage from pilgrims' accommodation in Makkah and Madinah 24 hours before their departure and delivers it to the correct airport before their arrival.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Information launched the official logo for this year's Hajj season.

The visual logo of Hajj consists of four circles in green, with a black cube in the middle, symbolising the Kaaba, with the slogan, from the Quran: “Enter it in peace (safety)”.

Logo

Hajj is expected to begin on July 7. The pilgrimage takes three days, but most pilgrims extend their stay to pray in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.