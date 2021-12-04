Fifa Arab Cup: fans cheer on their teams in Qatar - in pictures

Mauritania v United Arab Emirates. UAE fans show their support before the match.
Oman v Qatar. Qatar fans are in fine voice.
Iraqi fan Mahdi Al Karkhi cheers on his team against Bahrain.
A young Iraqi fan waits for the match between Bahrain and Iraq to start.
Saudi Arabia v Jordan. Saudi Arabia fans hold a flag before kick-off.
Saudi Arabia v Jordan. A young Jordan fan waves her flag.
Saudi Arabia v Jordan. Jordan fans are all smiles before the match.
A Jordan supporter waves the national flag ahead of a match with Saudi Arabia.
An Egypt fan watches a match between his country and Lebanon.
Syria v Tunisia. Syria fans show their support.
A Tunisian fan cheers for her team.
Syria v Tunisia. A young Tunisia fan waves her flag.
