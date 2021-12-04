Fifa Arab Cup: fans cheer on their teams in Qatar - in pictures

Excitement reaches fever pitch in Qatar

The National
Dec 4, 2021

Reuters

Mauritania v United Arab Emirates. UAE fans show their support before the match.

Reuters

Oman v Qatar. Qatar fans are in fine voice.

AFP

Iraqi fan Mahdi Al Karkhi cheers on his team against Bahrain.

AFP

A young Iraqi fan waits for the match between Bahrain and Iraq to start.

Reuters

Saudi Arabia v Jordan. Saudi Arabia fans hold a flag before kick-off.

Reuters

Saudi Arabia v Jordan. A young Jordan fan waves her flag.

Reuters

Saudi Arabia v Jordan. Jordan fans are all smiles before the match.

AFP

A Jordan supporter waves the national flag ahead of a match with Saudi Arabia.

AFP

An Egypt fan watches a match between his country and Lebanon.

Reuters

Syria v Tunisia. Syria fans show their support.

AFP

A Tunisian fan cheers for her team.

Reuters

Syria v Tunisia. A young Tunisia fan waves her flag.

Updated: December 4th 2021, 11:52 AM
