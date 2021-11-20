Joint military exercises in Kuwait - in pictures

Paratroopers waving Kuwaiti, Saudi and US flags jump with parachutes during a military exercise at the Udaira military range, some 140km north of Kuwait City.

All photos by AFP

A Kuwaiti Apache helicopter takes part in a military exercise as part of the 'Gulf Shooting 2021' exercise.

Tanks from the Royal Saudi Land Forces take part in a military exercise that also included the Kuwaiti Land Forces and the US Army's Spartan Force.

A Kuwaiti Apache helicopter shows its speed and agility in the sky.

Multiple missile launchers from the Kuwaiti Land Force fire.

Tanks from the Kuwaiti Land Force fire.

A US soldier rests as Saudi tanks take part in a military exercise.

The Kuwaiti Land Force fires missiles.

A Kuwaiti Apache helicopter takes part in a military exercise.