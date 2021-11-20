Joint military exercises in Kuwait - in pictures

Royal Saudi Land Forces, the Kuwaiti Land Forces and the US Army's Spartan Force took part

Nov 20, 2021

Paratroopers waving Kuwaiti, Saudi and US flags jump with parachutes during a military exercise at the Udaira military range, some 140km north of Kuwait City.

All photos by AFP

A Kuwaiti Apache helicopter takes part in a military exercise as part of the 'Gulf Shooting 2021' exercise.

Tanks from the Royal Saudi Land Forces take part in a military exercise that also included the Kuwaiti Land Forces and the US Army's Spartan Force.

A Kuwaiti Apache helicopter shows its speed and agility in the sky.

Multiple missile launchers from the Kuwaiti Land Force fire.

Tanks from the Kuwaiti Land Force fire.

A US soldier rests as Saudi tanks take part in a military exercise.

The Kuwaiti Land Force fires missiles.

A Kuwaiti Apache helicopter takes part in a military exercise.

Updated: November 20th 2021, 7:16 AM
