Geek Cafe in Jeddah - in pictures

Japan-inspired eatery mixes gaming with dining

The National
Nov 14, 2021

Customers Ranim, left, and Yarah chat in the board games area of Geek Cafe, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

All photos by AP

Abdel Rahim Jassim sits with his wife in Geek Cafe, one of the newest in a growing list of Japan-inspired eateries in Jeddah.

Customers Feras, left, and Abdul Rahman at the board games area of Geek Cafe.

Customer Imtenan tries on a mask of Hashibira Inosuke – a famous Japanese anime character – at Geek Cafe.

Waiting staff member Thanaa brings a soft drink to a customer in the board games area of Geek Cafe.

