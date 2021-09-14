Bahrain's ambassador to Israel presents credentials on eve of Abraham Accords anniversary

Khaled Yousef Al Jalahma, left, the first ambassador of Bahrain to Israel with the country's President Isaac Herzog. EPA

Bahrain's first ambassador to Israel Khaled Yousef Al Jalahma handed in his letter of credence to Israeli president Isaac Herzog in a ceremony on Tuesday.

Receiving the letter of credence is an important official ceremony in which an ambassador asks the host country to accept them as a representative of their home nation.

The ceremony comes on the eve of the first anniversary of Israel signing the Abraham Accords with the UAE and Bahrain.

"What a wonderful coincidence to have this event mark the first anniversary of the Abraham Accords," Mr Al Jalahma said on Twitter.

"I’m so proud that we took this brave step last year to work hand-in-hand towards peace, security and stability in the world."

Under the Abraham Accords, which former US president Donald Trump helped mediate in August last year and signed at the White House on September 15, 2020, the UAE and Bahrain agreed to officially establish relations with Israel on condition it suspended the planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley.

Last November, Bahrain and Israel agreed to open embassies in their respective capitals.

What an honor it was to have handed in my credentials to HE President @isaac_herzog as #Bahrain’s first-ever Ambassador to #Israel on the eve of the anniversary of the historic #Abraham_Accords. pic.twitter.com/23PfgIoSfo — Khaled Al Jalahma (@BahrainAmbIsr) September 14, 2021

Mr Al Jalahma served as the foreign ministry's director of operations before taking up the new role. He was deputy chief of mission at Bahrain’s embassy to the US from 2009 to 2013.

Israel named Itay Tagner as its charge d'affaires to Bahrain and Eitan Naeh as charge d’affaires to the UAE in January. In February, Mohamed Al Khaja was named the UAE's first ambassador to Israel.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

