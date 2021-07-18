Pilgrims pour into Makkah for first Hajj rituals amid strict health measures

The Kaaba, the sacred cube-shaped structure at the centre of the Grand Mosque. (Mariam Nihal / The National)

Pilgrims clad in white robes continued to pour into Makkah to perform the first ritual of Hajj early morning on Sunday, where were welcomed with white roses and a bag of essentials such as prayer mats and umbrellas to shield them from the sun.

About 60,000 pilgrims will assemble in Mina later on Sunday before they move to mount Arafat the following day.

Pilgrims should spend the day in Mina on Al Tarwiyah - the day of quenching thirst - which is the eighth day of Dhu al-Hijjah.

The pilgrimage to Makkah is required once in a lifetime for every Muslim who can afford it and is physically able to go. It used to draw more than 2 million people. But for a second straight year it has been curtailed because of the coronavirus with only vaccinated people in Saudi Arabia able to participate.

Pilgrims pray in front of the Kaaba, while maintaining social distancing, at the start of this year's Hajj.

One pilgrim described how robots distributed Zamzam water.

“Honestly it made it easier for us to access water, especially as we have designated paths for circumambulation. I also saw female officers in their uniforms taking charge, an empowering move,” said Faryal from Pakistan.

She added: “I had only seen them on TV. I am excited to see more Saudi female security personnel here.”

Female officers will play a vital role in ensuring that this year’s Hajj is as safe and as secure as possible, Fahad Nazer, spokesman for the Saudi embassy in Washington, said in a tweet on Saturday.

Samira Abbas was among thousands of pilgrims who travelled from all over the kingdom to join the allotted groups for this year’s Hajj. “All the personal suffering, the exhaustion of long hours of travel and hunger just disappeared when I saw the Kaaba. Nothing else matters,” she said.

“Many of us travelled in our Ihram, drove for hours and then waited for hours before we could board the bus. It’s been a long journey, but this is just the beginning.”

The pilgrims rest after finishing the circumambulation in Makkah and returning to their residential camps in Mina.

Social distancing measures have been put in place to control the movement of pilgrims. About 500 employees have been positioned at the Grand Mosque in Makkah to organise crowds.

About 20,000 pilgrims performed circumambulation at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Saturday, according to Saudi Press Agency.

“It feels different already to Hajj I performed 15 years ago. It used to be more social, but it’s good to ensure safety of others by following social distancing,” said Ayesha, a Pakistani national.

Hajj authorities have been sterilising and disinfecting the Grand Mosque around the clock to ensure pilgrims' safety.