Saudi Arabia renews call for a Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction

Saudi Arabia has renewed its call to create a Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

The matter was discussed during a virtual cabinet session chaired by King Salman on Tuesday.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency, Dr Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi, acting minister of media, said the cabinet discussed the kingdom's firm stance on WMD, condemned their use and reiterated its call to create a Middle East free of the weapons.

During the 97th session of the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the kingdom showed great interest in the convention banning the use of WMD, which affirms its role in strengthening international peace and security, Dr Al Qasabi said.

The cabinet also reviewed the efforts made by state agencies to enhance development gains and advance towards Saudi Vision 2030.

This strategic framework is based on increasing and sustaining economic growth and developing new business sectors.

The calls in the region for a WMD-free Middle East have been discussed mainly within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The NPT is a landmark international treaty whose objective is to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology, to promote co-operation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy and to further the goal of achieving nuclear disarmament and general and complete disarmament.

Opened for signature in 1968, the treaty entered into force in 1970. A total of 191 states have joined, including the five nuclear-weapon states.

