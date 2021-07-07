Iran-backed Houthis continue to imprison sick Yemeni Jew

Members of the displaced Yemeni Jewish Marhabi are pictured at their temporary residence in the tourist city hotel compound in Sanaa on June 23, 2008. The family is part of some 45 Yemeni Jews who were forced in 2007 to leave their homes in al-Salem in Yemen's Saada province, 242 km north of Sanaa, following threats by militant followers of the late Shiite cleric Hussein Badr al-Din al-Huthi who accused them of spreading vice and serving global zionism. (KHALED FAZAA/AFP)

One of the last remaining Jewish citizens in Yemen is being detained by Houthi militias, tortured and held in inhumane conditions despite being sick and vulnerable, campaigners and the head rabbi in the UAE told The National.

Levi Salem Marhabi is still a captive of the militants, said the American Sephardi Federation (ASF), a group that raises awareness about Sephardic (eastern) Jewish communities, including Yemeni Jews. |The 34-tear old Yemeni Jewish man was imprisoned by the Houthis in 2016.

He was arrested for helping a Jewish family escape prosecution and for allegedly attempting to smuggle an aged Torah scroll to Israel, said Jason Gubarman, executive director of the ASF, which is leading a campaign to free Mr Marhabi.

“The Houthis continue to illegally imprison Marhabi," Gubarman said. “Levi, who has been tortured for years in the Houthi prison in Sanaa, is now partially paralysed."

The Insaf Centre for Defending Freedoms and Minorities, a Yemeni NGO, said in a report in March 2021 that the Houthi authorities in Sanaa refused to release Mr Marhabi despite a ruling by a Houthi-controlled appeal court in 2019 to free him, along with three Muslim men who were arrested with him.

All were accused of attempting to smuggle a Torah scroll out of Yemen.

At the time it was widely reportedly that the last members of the Jewish micro-minority – just 13 people in the Houthi-held capital Sanaa – had been forced to flee to Egypt.

The forced deportation was supposedly a bargaining move by the Houthis, a condition for the release of Mr Marhabi.

“Levi's mother was one of the 13 Jewish [people] who were expelled by the Houthis to Egypt,” Mr Gubarman said. “Now, there are approximately four Jewish people left in Yemen, but they are elderly.”

Months passed after the 13 Jews left Sanaa for Cairo in exchange for Mr Marhabi’s release, but he remains in the Houthi prison, despite his deteriorating health.

“Levi has been suffering in the Houthi prison despite a court ruling ordering his release, just like the three Muslims who were imprisoned with him, yet only he remains imprisoned, because of his religion,” Elie Abadie, the UAE’s senior rabbi in residence and chairman of the American Sephardi Federation's Council of Sephardic Sages, told The National.

“Levi has many health problems and he has lost his teeth due to the brutal torture he has been exposed to,” Mr Abadie said.

Dr Abadie called upon the Houthi leadership to release Mr Marhabi.

“Levi has been suffering in prison for more than five years for no violation of any law except the fulfilment of his religious Jewish duties,” he said.

Dr Abadie said that what the Houthis are doing to Mr Marhabi and the rest of Yemen's Jewish community is a crime against humanity.

Echoing a statement in March by the US State Department, Mr Abadie said the international community must press for Mr Marhabi to be released and to receive immediate medical attention.

The US State Department said that "his [Mr Marhabi] health continues to deteriorate as he languishes in a Sanaa prison, where the threat of contracting Covid-19 is a real possibility".

"We call on the Houthis to respect religious freedom, stop oppressing Yemen’s Jewish population, and immediately release Levi Salem Musa Marhabi," the department said.

Jews have lived in Yemen for centuries and the community could date back as much as 2,000 years.

Jewish communities thrived in areas in northern Yemen, including the provinces of Sanaa, Saada and Amran, but could also be found in areas in southern Yemen including Shabwa, Yafea, Al Dhalea.

Yemeni Jews worked in many professions including metalwork, such as making traditional Yemeni daggers, or janbiyas.

The knives have distinct, short and curved blades, with fine patterns on the hilt, and are worn for traditional purposes, especially in northern Yemen.

But there were also times of extreme repression, including during the Yemeni-Ottoman conflicts in the 15th century, although the Jewish community enjoyed much more freedom during the second period of Ottoman rule in the 19th century.

The Yemeni Jewish community was estimated at more than 55,000 in 1948, but after the subsequent Arab-Israeli wars this number dropped to just four individuals in 2021.

The majority of the Yemen Jewish community left Yemen to Israel as part of Operation Magic Carpet in 1949 and 1950, when the Imam of Yemen and the Israeli government reached an agreement to fly out about 45,000 members of the community.

Few Jewish families remained in Yemen after the operation, the majority of them based in the far north of the country.

Since the Houthi group emerged in 1990, they stepped up systematic oppression against Jews who did not want to leave Yemen.

Jews were killed and others were prosecuted, and in 2007 Jews remaining in Saada province were forced to relocate to Sanaa, where they settled in a guarded housing complex under government protection until 2014, when the Houthis took over Sanaa and expelled them.

Yemen under Houthi control is very soon expected to be a country without Jews.

“The Houthis' aggression against us began in 1995. They forced us to flee our homes in Saada and took everything. They took our homes, our lands and killed one of our family,” Itzik Fayez, a Yemeni Jew who fled with his family to Britain in 1990, told The National.

This year, the UAE government helped to reunite Yemeni Jewish families split between Yemen and the UK for decades. Two families were flown from Yemen to Abu Dhabi where they met their relatives who live in the UAE and UK.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

