US Energy Secretary says 'there's nothing wrong' with data centre critics

With polling showing an increasing number of US citizens concerned about data centres, artificial intelligence and electricity costs, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright is urging proponents to “respect their concerns”.

He made the comments at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Summit in Washington, where an audience of technology experts and business leaders packed a convention centre less than 2km from the White House on Tuesday.

“There's nothing wrong with them,” Mr Wright said, referring to those getting involved in the fast-growing movement against data centres.

“They've just heard one side of the story, and if you can honestly and candidly and sincerely engage with people, just short conversations, they look in your eyes, they can tell you're an honest person, that's how you change hearts and minds,” he said alongside Dave Levy, AWS vice president, on stage.

The US leads the world in data centres and AI has caused a major boom in their construction.

Efforts to expedite building have resulted in concerns among some residents, who often cite the noise emanating from data centres, along with rising electricity costs and the environmental impact that detractors say come with the territory of the AI boom.

According to polling firm Gallup, early last month seven in 10 Americans opposed the construction of data centres near their homes.

A similar survey indicated that 60 per cent of registered US voters believe a data centre in their area would raise their electricity bills, the Yale Program on Climate Change found.

Despite such sentiment, the Energy Secretary told those attending to “keep running” and stay the course during the rise of AI.

Play 01:29 We tour a data centre powering the AI boom

“You should be over-the-top proud of what you're doing, so please share a little bit of that humbly and nicely, but share a little bit of that pride, and those facts with everyone around you,” he added.

Towards the end of his interview at the Washington event, Mr Wright insisted that a grassroots information campaign about the benefits of data centres would eventually “roll over the opposition”, though he added it was important to acknowledge the concerns of opponents.

After Mr Wright left the stage, Mr Levy repeated his message.

“Look, if we weren't ready to go break ground and build some new data centres before, which we were, I think we're all going to leave here and get our shovels out and start building some data centres,” he told the audience.

AI-related energy needs are thought to be a major factor in rising power costs in the US. Some experts say efficiencies discovered with the help of AI will eventually bring electricity prices down.

Mr Wright blamed Joe Biden, saying the former president failed to update the US energy grid and did not embrace nuclear power adequately.

AI's energy demands are fuelling a nuclear renaissance, though not without controversy over costs and other concerns associated with nuclear energy.

Through several executive orders, President Donald Trump has sought to expedite the construction of nuclear reactors in the US, while also adding emphasis to the idea of small modular reactors.