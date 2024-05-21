UAE developers join Google and Microsoft in global AI safety pledge

Two UAE developers have signed up to new AI safety standards meant to stop the technology taking a dangerous turn.

Abu Dhabi's Technology Innovation Institute and the Microsoft-backed G42 are among 16 names on the "best practice" safety pledge.

They also include Microsoft, Google, Meta, Amazon and OpenAI – the company behind ChatGPT – as well as Chinese companies.

Announced at an AI summit hosted by the UK and South Korea which opened in Tuesday in Seoul, the pledge commits developers to setting out which risks would be "deemed intolerable".

They have agreed to publish safety guidelines explaining how they will measure risks before a further AI summit in France next year.

In an extreme case they would commit to "not develop or deploy a model or system at all" if risks cannot be minimised.

Najwa Aaraj, the chief executive of the Technology Innovation Institute, said the Abu Dhabi developer is a "firm believer" in trusted and secure AI.

The institute – which is behind the UAE's Falcon language model – is committed to making its models open-source, Dr Aaraj said.

"The power of generative AI and large language models is already transforming industries but for us to reap the maximum benefit we must keep trustworthiness and safety at the core of the technology’s development," she said.

G42, an Abu Dhabi AI and cloud computing company, is also backing the pledge as the summit in Seoul gets under way.

The company last month received a $1.5 billion investment from Microsoft in a partnership that aims to boost the Middle East's talent pool of developers.

Transparency push

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the commitments "ensure the world’s leading AI companies will provide transparency and accountability".

"It’s a world first to have so many leading AI companies from so many different parts of the globe all agreeing to the same commitments on AI safety," he said.

"It sets a precedent for global standards on AI safety that will unlock the benefits of this transformative technology."

The safety pledge was announced at an AI summit beginning on Tuesday in Seoul. AP

Korean Science Minister Lee Jong-ho said the safety pledge should "establish itself as a best practice in the global AI industry ecosystem".

Britain is positioning itself as a leader in AI policy and hosted a first high-level summit on the subject at code-breaking hub Bletchley Park last year.

A panel of scientists was tasked with assessing AI safety risks in a role similar to the UN's top climate science panel, the IPCC.

Mr Sunak has warned AI could usher in the spread of chemical and biological weapons, terrorism, child abuse and out-of-control machines "if we get this wrong".

The US has launched its own AI safety institute to address fears of "profound harm" outlined by Vice President Kamala Harris in a speech in London last year.

In another US-led initiative, dozens of countries including the UK, France and Morocco have committed to responsible use of AI in the military, including autonomous weapons.