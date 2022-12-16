Watch World Cup 2022 final on free-to-air channel and YouTube

Football fans in the UAE and Mena region have another reason to celebrate ahead of Sunday's World Cup title match between Argentina and France.

While the clash between Lionel Messi's Argentina and Kylian Mbappe-inspired France is enticing enough, fans across the region will get to enjoy the action in far greater numbers after broadcasters beIN Sports announced major plans for Sunday's final at the Lusail Stadium.

The final between Argentina and France will be made available on beIN Sports’ free-to-air channel. Also, in more good news for fans in the Mena region, the entire day’s coverage will be available to stream free of charge on beIN’s official YouTube channel.

Following the announcement, Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN Mena said: “The final of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 this Sunday will be a historic occasion for football, for the Arab World. For this reason, we are determined to make sure it is available to as many people who want to watch it as possible.

"We started this tournament promising to provide an unrivalled viewing experience to football fans across the region and, with billions of people having tuned in so far, we can safely say we have succeeded in doing that.”

The final will be played from 7pm UAE time (6pm local) on Sunday. Arabic coverage will start at 9am UAE time on beIN Sports' free-to-air channel, beIN Sports MAX 1, and beIN Sports' YouTube channel.

English live coverage starts at 12pm on beIN Sports Max 3. The commentary on the final match will kick off at 5pm and will be available in both Spanish and English.