Manchester United owners Glazers will look into selling Premier League giants

Unpopular Americans bought club in 2005 but board says it will 'explore strategic alternatives'

Manchester United fans wave anti-Glazer banners in the stands during a Premier League match at Old Trafford in September. PA
Press Association
Nov 22, 2022
Manchester United could be put up for sale by the Glazer family after a statement was issued saying the board was “exploring strategic alternatives”.

The Glazers bought United in 2005 in a £790 million ($938.9 million) leveraged buyout, and had been unpopular with fans even before last year’s moves to join a breakaway European Super League.

READ MORE
Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United with immediate effect

"Manchester United announces today that the company’s board of directors is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club," the statement said.

“The process is designed to enhance the club’s future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalise on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially.

“As part of this process, the board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company.”

Earlier this year, the UK's richest man, and childhood United fan, Sir Jim Ratcliffe said he was interested in buying the club but that the Glazers "do not want to sell".

Manchester United group commercial director Richard Arnold, left, with joint chairmen Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer. PA

Updated: November 22, 2022, 10:37 PM
