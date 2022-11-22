Manchester United owners Glazers will look into selling Premier League giants

Manchester United could be put up for sale by the Glazer family after a statement was issued saying the board was “exploring strategic alternatives”.

The Glazers bought United in 2005 in a £790 million ($938.9 million) leveraged buyout, and had been unpopular with fans even before last year’s moves to join a breakaway European Super League.

"Manchester United announces today that the company’s board of directors is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club," the statement said.

“The process is designed to enhance the club’s future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalise on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially.

“As part of this process, the board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company.”

Earlier this year, the UK's richest man, and childhood United fan, Sir Jim Ratcliffe said he was interested in buying the club but that the Glazers "do not want to sell".