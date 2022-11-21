World Cup stars 2022: The 23 new players to watch out for - in pictures

From Pele in 1958 to Kylian Mbappe in 2018, an astonishing array of talent has graced the turf during the globe's most prestigious football tournament ― the Fifa World Cup.

Many have dazzled on the biggest stage of all, with more certain to follow in Qatar now the tournament has kicked off.

Brazil were one of the first contenders to reveal their star-studded line up, as managers began to name their squads a few weeks in advance.

Many of the players will be familiar, but like any big tournament, there will be some who use the stage to make a breakthrough.

Here are the 23 young game-breakers to keep an eye on during the tournament. To see the next image in the gallery above, just swipe.

The 23 new stars to watch out for at the World Cup