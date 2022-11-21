Dreamers by Jungkook review: BTS star scores with message of unity in World Cup song

Jungkook's new single moves away from his signature K-Pop to Khaleeji pop.

Performed on Sunday as part of the Qatar World Cup opening ceremony, Dreamers is an uplifting track made for stadiums and is firmly rooted in the region.

Featuring Fahad Al Kubaisi, one of Qatar's most successful singers, the track has all the lyrical themes synonymous with sporting anthems.

There are references to "passion", "respect" and making dreams come true.

While it may all seem a little formulaic, it is the euphoric chorus, the Khaleeji percussion and chanted Arabic refrain that make the song an earworm and tailor-made for television montages throughout the tournament.

Although both artists do a solid job, the real goal scorer here is producer Red One.

As the tournament's executive director of entertainment, the Grammy Award-winning Moroccan-Swede and Dubai resident has been responsible for three other official tracks released so far.

Similar to previous efforts Light the Sky (featuring Emirati singer Balqees) and Hayya Hayya (Better Together) with Nigerian Afro-pop star Davido, he infuses Dreamers with the right amount of eastern and western influences to make it universal.

READ MORE Qatar's Sheikha Moza bint Nasser welcomes everyone to the World Cup

This means the lyrics and chorus are easy to follow and the refrain catchy enough to be sung by a global crowd in stadiums.

“This is really what a song like that should do,” he told The National in a previous interview.

"Sports or big events are all about emotions, and a theme song has to reflect that or help create those feelings.”

Dreamers is the latest official World Cup single to be released.

Let's take a closer look — and listen — at the others.

Tukoh Taka' featuring Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares

Featuring Lebanese artist Myriam Fares alongside rapper Nicki Minaj and Colombian singer Maluma, the sunny track is awash with cross-cultural influences with lyrics sung in English, Spanish and Arabic.

The lyrics form a call for unity and to celebrate our differences.

'Light the Sky' featuring Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad, Manal and RedOne

Featuring Emirati singer Balqees, Iraqi singer Rahma Riad and Morocco's Nora Fatehi, Light the Sky is all about creating a party vibe and comes with the kind of walloping and easy-to-chant chorus fit for stadiums packed with international fans.

‘Arhbo’ featuring Ozuna & Gims

Released in August, this is another deft mix of cultures with Puerto Rican reggaeton star Ozuna teaming up with French hip-hop artist Gims for this club-ready track.

Sung in Spanish, French and English while featuring an arresting Arabic vocal loop in the chorus, this banger is about building bridges and putting differences aside.

‘Hayya Hayya’ (Better Together) featuring Davido, Trinidad Cardona and Aisha

Released in April, the first World Cup anthem is a lovely fusion of styles and cultures.

Qatari singer Aisha teams up with Nigerian Afro-pop star Davido and US singer Trinidad Cardona for this breezy ode to unity.

More than the rousing chorus, Hayya Hayya (Better Together) has the kind of earworm melody that will stick in our heads — for better or worse — during the tournament.